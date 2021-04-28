Questions surround 2 separate Vincent van Gogh exhibits coming to Detroit

DETROIT – An exhibit on the post-impressionist painter Vincent van Gogh will be held at the TCF Center this summer as the convention center remains a vaccination site.
The TCF Center is one of the first and largest vaccination sites in the area and vaccinations will continue in June as parts of the center will be transformed for the Beyond Van Gogh art exhibition.
But if you’ve searched “Van Gogh Detroit,” you may also have heard about the Immersive van Gogh Exhibit Detroit, which runs from October through February. No location has been announced, but according to the website, the event will take over a “secret venue” in the heart of Detroit.
People have been confused over the dueling van Gogh events and wondering what safety precautions will be in place. There’s also the chance the events might be postponed or canceled, and residents are wondering if they will get their money back.
You can watch Hank Winchester’s full story in the video above.