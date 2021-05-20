Partly Cloudy icon
Help Me Hank

Randall Foods issues recall of all jarred beans amid manufacturing issue

All Randall beans should be returned for full refund

Cassidy Johncox
, Web Producer

A photo of jarred beans sold by Randall Food Inc. The company issued a nationwide recall of all bean products following a manufacturing issue. Photo provided by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.
Randall Foods Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of all Randall beans due to a manufacturing issue.

On Thursday, May 20, Randall Foods announced the voluntary recall of all jarred beans after discovering an issue with a temperature indication device. There have been no reports of illness from consumption as of Thursday, but officials say the issue with the device means the beans may not have been effectively processed, which could potentially cause the beans to spoil prematurely or cause food-borne illness.

The recalled Randall beans were sold in 48 ounce, 24 ounce and 15.4 ounce jars and include the following products:

BrandDescriptionUPCBatch NumberBest By Date
RandallRANDALL GREAT NORTHERN BEANS 48OZ70095000100ALLPrior to January 1, 2025
RandallRANDALL GREAT NORTHERN BEANS 24OZ70095000117ALLPrior to January 1, 2025
RandallRANDALL GREAT NORTHERN BEANS 15.4OZ70095000131ALLPrior to January 1, 2025
RandallRANDALL PINTO BEANS 48OZ70095000209ALLPrior to January 1, 2025
RandallRANDALL PINTO BEANS 24OZ70095000216ALLPrior to January 1, 2025
RandallRANDALL PINTO BEANS 15.4OZ70095000230ALLPrior to January 1, 2025
RandallRANDALL MIXED BEANS 48OZ70095000407ALLPrior to January 1, 2025
RandallRANDALL MIXED BEANS 24OZ70095000414ALLPrior to January 1, 2025
RandallRANDALL MIXED BEANS 15.4OZ70095000430ALLPrior to January 1, 2025
RandallRANDALL KIDNEY BEANS 48OZ70095000308ALLPrior to January 1, 2025
RandallRANDALL KIDNEY BEANS 24OZ70095000315ALLPrior to January 1, 2025
RandallRANDALL KIDNEY BEANS 15.4OZ70095000339ALLPrior to January 1, 2025
RandallRANDALL NAVY BEANS 48OZ70095000506ALLPrior to January 1, 2025
RandallRANDALL NAVY BEANS 15.4OZ70095000537ALLPrior to January 1, 2025
RandallRANDALL BLACK BEANS 48OZ70095000605ALLPrior to January 1, 2025
RandallRANDALL BLACK BEANS 24OZ70095000612ALLPrior to January 1, 2025
RandallRANDALL BLACK BEANS 15.4OZ70095000636ALLPrior to January 1, 2025
RandallRANDALL GARBANZO BEANS 24OZ70095000711ALLPrior to January 1, 2025
RandallRANDALL GARBANZO BEANS 15.4OZ70095000735ALLPrior to January 1, 2025
RandallRANDALL ULTIMATE 4-BEAN MIX 48OZ70095000902ALLPrior to January 1, 2025
RandallRANDALL ORGANIC GREAT NORTHERN BEANS 48OZ70095005105ALLPrior to January 1, 2025

The recalled Randall beans were sold all across the U.S., including in Michigan.

Customers who purchased the recalled items are urged not to consume them, and can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

