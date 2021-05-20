Randall Foods issues recall of all jarred beans amid manufacturing issue

Randall Foods Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of all Randall beans due to a manufacturing issue.
On Thursday, May 20, Randall Foods announced the voluntary recall of all jarred beans after discovering an issue with a temperature indication device. There have been no reports of illness from consumption as of Thursday, but officials say the issue with the device means the beans may not have been effectively processed, which could potentially cause the beans to spoil prematurely or cause food-borne illness.
The recalled Randall beans were sold in 48 ounce, 24 ounce and 15.4 ounce jars and include the following products:
|Brand
|Description
|UPC
|Batch Number
|Best By Date
|Randall
|RANDALL GREAT NORTHERN BEANS 48OZ
|70095000100
|ALL
|Prior to January 1, 2025
|Randall
|RANDALL GREAT NORTHERN BEANS 24OZ
|70095000117
|ALL
|Prior to January 1, 2025
|Randall
|RANDALL GREAT NORTHERN BEANS 15.4OZ
|70095000131
|ALL
|Prior to January 1, 2025
|Randall
|RANDALL PINTO BEANS 48OZ
|70095000209
|ALL
|Prior to January 1, 2025
|Randall
|RANDALL PINTO BEANS 24OZ
|70095000216
|ALL
|Prior to January 1, 2025
|Randall
|RANDALL PINTO BEANS 15.4OZ
|70095000230
|ALL
|Prior to January 1, 2025
|Randall
|RANDALL MIXED BEANS 48OZ
|70095000407
|ALL
|Prior to January 1, 2025
|Randall
|RANDALL MIXED BEANS 24OZ
|70095000414
|ALL
|Prior to January 1, 2025
|Randall
|RANDALL MIXED BEANS 15.4OZ
|70095000430
|ALL
|Prior to January 1, 2025
|Randall
|RANDALL KIDNEY BEANS 48OZ
|70095000308
|ALL
|Prior to January 1, 2025
|Randall
|RANDALL KIDNEY BEANS 24OZ
|70095000315
|ALL
|Prior to January 1, 2025
|Randall
|RANDALL KIDNEY BEANS 15.4OZ
|70095000339
|ALL
|Prior to January 1, 2025
|Randall
|RANDALL NAVY BEANS 48OZ
|70095000506
|ALL
|Prior to January 1, 2025
|Randall
|RANDALL NAVY BEANS 15.4OZ
|70095000537
|ALL
|Prior to January 1, 2025
|Randall
|RANDALL BLACK BEANS 48OZ
|70095000605
|ALL
|Prior to January 1, 2025
|Randall
|RANDALL BLACK BEANS 24OZ
|70095000612
|ALL
|Prior to January 1, 2025
|Randall
|RANDALL BLACK BEANS 15.4OZ
|70095000636
|ALL
|Prior to January 1, 2025
|Randall
|RANDALL GARBANZO BEANS 24OZ
|70095000711
|ALL
|Prior to January 1, 2025
|Randall
|RANDALL GARBANZO BEANS 15.4OZ
|70095000735
|ALL
|Prior to January 1, 2025
|Randall
|RANDALL ULTIMATE 4-BEAN MIX 48OZ
|70095000902
|ALL
|Prior to January 1, 2025
|Randall
|RANDALL ORGANIC GREAT NORTHERN BEANS 48OZ
|70095005105
|ALL
|Prior to January 1, 2025
The recalled Randall beans were sold all across the U.S., including in Michigan.
Customers who purchased the recalled items are urged not to consume them, and can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.
More: Consumer tips