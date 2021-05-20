Randall Foods issues recall of all jarred beans amid manufacturing issue

A photo of jarred beans sold by Randall Food Inc. The company issued a nationwide recall of all bean products following a manufacturing issue. Photo provided by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Randall Foods Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of all Randall beans due to a manufacturing issue.

On Thursday, May 20, Randall Foods announced the voluntary recall of all jarred beans after discovering an issue with a temperature indication device. There have been no reports of illness from consumption as of Thursday, but officials say the issue with the device means the beans may not have been effectively processed, which could potentially cause the beans to spoil prematurely or cause food-borne illness.

The recalled Randall beans were sold in 48 ounce, 24 ounce and 15.4 ounce jars and include the following products:

Brand Description UPC Batch Number Best By Date Randall RANDALL GREAT NORTHERN BEANS 48OZ 70095000100 ALL Prior to January 1, 2025 Randall RANDALL GREAT NORTHERN BEANS 24OZ 70095000117 ALL Prior to January 1, 2025 Randall RANDALL GREAT NORTHERN BEANS 15.4OZ 70095000131 ALL Prior to January 1, 2025 Randall RANDALL PINTO BEANS 48OZ 70095000209 ALL Prior to January 1, 2025 Randall RANDALL PINTO BEANS 24OZ 70095000216 ALL Prior to January 1, 2025 Randall RANDALL PINTO BEANS 15.4OZ 70095000230 ALL Prior to January 1, 2025 Randall RANDALL MIXED BEANS 48OZ 70095000407 ALL Prior to January 1, 2025 Randall RANDALL MIXED BEANS 24OZ 70095000414 ALL Prior to January 1, 2025 Randall RANDALL MIXED BEANS 15.4OZ 70095000430 ALL Prior to January 1, 2025 Randall RANDALL KIDNEY BEANS 48OZ 70095000308 ALL Prior to January 1, 2025 Randall RANDALL KIDNEY BEANS 24OZ 70095000315 ALL Prior to January 1, 2025 Randall RANDALL KIDNEY BEANS 15.4OZ 70095000339 ALL Prior to January 1, 2025 Randall RANDALL NAVY BEANS 48OZ 70095000506 ALL Prior to January 1, 2025 Randall RANDALL NAVY BEANS 15.4OZ 70095000537 ALL Prior to January 1, 2025 Randall RANDALL BLACK BEANS 48OZ 70095000605 ALL Prior to January 1, 2025 Randall RANDALL BLACK BEANS 24OZ 70095000612 ALL Prior to January 1, 2025 Randall RANDALL BLACK BEANS 15.4OZ 70095000636 ALL Prior to January 1, 2025 Randall RANDALL GARBANZO BEANS 24OZ 70095000711 ALL Prior to January 1, 2025 Randall RANDALL GARBANZO BEANS 15.4OZ 70095000735 ALL Prior to January 1, 2025 Randall RANDALL ULTIMATE 4-BEAN MIX 48OZ 70095000902 ALL Prior to January 1, 2025 Randall RANDALL ORGANIC GREAT NORTHERN BEANS 48OZ 70095005105 ALL Prior to January 1, 2025

The recalled Randall beans were sold all across the U.S., including in Michigan.

Customers who purchased the recalled items are urged not to consume them, and can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

