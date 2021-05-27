5.4M handheld clothing steamers recalled for burn hazard

Millions of handheld clothing steamers sold nationwide on HSN and in stores are being recalled after more than 100 reported burn injuries.

Here’s the info from CPSC:

This recall involves Joy/JM-branded My Little Steamer and My Little Steamer Go Mini handheld clothing steamers. The steamers are handheld electrical appliances (120V, 60Hz, 900w), which use hot steam, emitted from a nozzle head to remove wrinkles from garments and other fabrics.

The steamers were sold in two sizes: the standard (or deluxe) full-size My Little Steamer or the compact-size My Little Steamer Go Mini. The steamers were sold individually or in combination sets in a variety of colors, including black, white, red, purple, and teal.

Recalled models have either a flat or triangular steamer head, and the name of the product is printed on the side of the unit.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled clothing steamers and contact HSN for information about how to receive a full refund for units purchased from January 2018 to December 2020, a partial refund for units purchased from January 2015 to December 2017, or a voucher for units purchased before January 2015.

Ad

HSN toll-free at 855-654-0942 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.SteamerRecallSettlement.com or www.hsn.com and click on Recall Information for more information.

Incidents/Injuries:

HSN has received 227 reports of hot water spraying or leaking from the steamers, including 106 reports of burn injuries. These reports include eight reports of second-degree burns and six reports of third-degree burns.

Sold At:

Online at HSN.com and on the HSN television network. They were also sold in-stores nationwide, or online at various retailers, including Amazon, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, Walmart, and Lowes from January 2002 through December 2020 for between $10 and $30 individually and between $20 and $50 in combination sets.