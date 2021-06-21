What deals to expect on Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is upon is, and will feature some of the biggest online deals of the year.

The biggest online shopping day of the year, which will be extended into Tuesday on Amazon, will feature some significant markdowns -- but not exclusively on Amazon.

Several other retailers, including Walmart, Target and Best Buy, are also offering huge online deals to compete with Amazon.

Over on Amazon, you can expect to see the biggest markdowns on Amazon’s own products, such as the Amazon Echo -- which is on sale for $74 (originally $99).

Other notable Amazon Prime Day deals include:

Apple Airpods Pro -- on sale for $189, originally $249

Roku Ultra -- on sale for $69, originally $99

Instant Pot, 8 quart -- on sale for $89, originally $149

Amazon is expected to offer big deals on electronics during the event, including on smart phones, TVs and computers. The company is specifically targeting people who have been working from home during the pandemic, who may want an equipment upgrade.

Major brand names like Nike and Reebok are offering up to 40% off of athletic gear. Treadmills and other workout equipment are up to 50% off on Amazon.

But keep in mind: There are some items to avoid during this online shopping event.

Shopping insider Sara Skirboll says that consumers should avoid purchasing gaming consoles, Apple products, cameras and toys during Amazon Prime Day. The prices for these products are holding steady for now, so you’ll likely find bigger bargains on these items as we approach the holidays.

If you’re looking to save more on shipping, you can sign up for an Amazon Prime membership -- you can even cancel it after the free trial.

Keep a lookout for “instant deals” that will drop throughout the day on Amazon.

And remember that other retailers will be offering deals both online and in stores to compete -- even smaller, local retailers may be getting in on the action.

