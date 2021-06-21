Protect yourself from scams on Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day has officially kicked off Monday, and it is expected to be the biggest online shopping day of the year.

With sales taking over the web, millions of people around the world will be logging on and hoping to save -- which also means that high-tech thieves will be working to rip you off.

The average U.S. consumer is planning to spend $594 on Amazon Prime Day: $326 on Amazon and $269 at other retailers, who are also offering deals on the same day.

But scammers are well aware that you’re online, and they want a piece of the action.

First and foremost, make sure the website you are on is legitimate -- this happens more than you think.

Melanie DuQuesnel, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau (BBB) for eastern Michigan, says that shoppers should pay with a credit card and not a debit card. Consumers should be “very cautious” if they find an item at an unbelievable price, DuQuesnel says.

Shoppers are also advised not to click on any pop-up advertisements or deals.

“This year we heard about many Amazon-related scams, and they’re expected to soar during this shopping week,” DuQuesnel said.

