‘Amazon Sidewalk’ to link internet bandwidth between neighbors -- here’s how to turn it on or off

Amazon is launching a new feature designed to link the internet bandwidth of neighbors and create a network called the “Sidewalk.”

Amazon Sidewalk will turn select devices, including some Echos and Ring Doorbells into “bridges,” the company announced.

Those bridges will share a small portion of the homeowners’ bandwidth and pool it with that of their neighbors, according to Amazon. It will create a low-bandwidth network that would result in extended range for some devices, Amazon says.

