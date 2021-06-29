Scams to watch out for after flooding: Price gouging, contractor scams and water damaged vehicle sales

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel wants Michigan residents to watch out for scammers and price-gougers will try to take advantage of homeowners and vehicle owners impacted by flooding.

“I am concerned that bad actors may use the weekend’s flooding to overcharge or scam people who need assistance.” Dana Nessel

Nessel said price-gouging by towing companies that have towed cars out of flooded roadways and impounded them is a major concern. She said contractors offering to help homeowners clean up after the weekend storms is also a concern.

Read: Michigan offers emergency relief to low-income residents who need home repairs from flood damage

“Our Consumer Protection team is committed to investigating complaints and I encourage people to contact our office if you believe an entity is engaging in price gouging or other fraudulent behavior. We stand ready to hold accountable anyone who attempts to take advantage of this devastating situation.” Dana Nessel

Read: Michigan offers emergency relief to low-income residents who need home repairs from flood damage

Ad

How to fight unreasonable towing fees

Drivers can challenge whether their vehicle was properly towed and the reasonableness of towing and storage fees.

If you’re going to challenge the fees, it has to be done quickly and with the appropriate district court. You’ll have to file a petition in the district court with jurisdiction over the location the car was towed from.

Read: Drivers paying $500 towing fees after massive flood in Metro Detroit

The petition must be filed within 20 days from the date on the notice that your vehicle was towed and abandoned. You will be responsible for court filing fees.

If you request a hearing, you can get your vehicle back while you’re waiting for the hearing outcome but you’ll have to post a towing and storage bond or pay the abandoned vehicle fees to the custodian of your vehicle.

Ad

If the court decides the vehicle was improperly towed you’ll be reimbursed for the towing storage fees and the abandoned vehicle fee will be returned.

Nessel is also reminding people to research contractors before letting them work on your home. Don’t pay anyone until you’re sure they’re trustworthy. If you’re in the market for a used car you’ll need to watch out for water damage.

To file a complaint with the Attorney General, or get additional information, contact: Consumer Protection Division P.O. Box 30213 Lansing, MI 48909 517-335-7599 Fax: 517-241-3771 Toll free: 877-765-8388 or use the online complaint form

Read: Another major flood event in Metro Detroit: Should we blame global warming?