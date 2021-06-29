Michigan offers emergency relief to low-income residents who need home repairs from flood damage

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan is offering emergency financial relief to low-income residents who need home repairs because of damage from the weekend’s floods.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has an emergency relief program to help families and people facing extreme hardships or emergencies that threaten health and safety.

The program is eligible to residents who need help with home repairs necessary to fix unsafe conditions or restore essential services.

To qualify, applications must own the home that needs repairs and meet other requirements, including income limits.

“Flooding can be devastating, especially to households that lack the resources to fix unsafe conditions that can affect their families,” said Lewis Roubal, the MDHHS chief deputy director for opportunity. “MDHHS is committed to assisting these families in paying for home repairs that are necessary due to flooding or other reasons.”

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has issued a state of emergency in Wayne County in response to flooding. More flooding is possible in Michigan, with flood warnings in Kent and Clinton counties in effect until Thursday.

The lifetime maximum amount of funds available for non-energy related home repairs is $1,500 per household. This program’s assistance is available for repairs that aren’t covered by homeowner’s insurance for the basic house structure, hot water heater, septic/waste disposal system, doors/windows, extermination services, electrical, plumbing, roofs and wells.

Anyone who doesn’t have internet access or who needs help applying can contact a nearby MDHHS office or call 211.