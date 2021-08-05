Buying a fake COVID-19 vaccination card is a crime and puts public at risk, FBI warns

DETROIT – Concern over fake COVID-19 vaccination cards are growing as some cities, universities and events require proof of your vaccination status or a negative COVID test.

The FBI is issuing a warning for people trying to buy or sell fake cards, reminding people that it’s illegal and puts public health at risk.

Investigators have already taken down listings online for fake cards and the FBI put out a statement.

“Vaccination cards are intended to provide recipients of the coronavirus vaccine with important information regarding the type of vaccine they received and their dates of inoculation. The creation, purchase, or sale of vaccine cards by individuals is illegal and endangers public safety.” FBI

Recently, two passengers on a flight to Toronto were busted trying to present fake cards. Each person was fined $16,000 and may face legal repercussions.

