Deadlines residents need to know for flooding debris cleanup in Detroit

DETROIT – Many people have spent the summer cleaning up from flooding and severe storms that hit Metro Detroit.

Detroit officials said time is running out if residents want crews to pick up debris and trash. City crews have worked nonstop since the first round of flooding, trying to clean up all the debris.

“We had 66 million pounds of debris we’ve removed from the storm,” Doug Collins, with DPW, said.

The Department of Public Works (DPW) in Detroit has had teams out nonstop and they will continue working to get storm-related debris until Sept. 3.

DPW is also struggling to track and clean up messes left by illegal dumpers.