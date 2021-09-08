Illegal dumping: Man caught on surveillance video dragging mattress onto Detroit woman’s property

DETROIT – After surveillance cameras captured a man illegally dumping in Detroit Local 4′s Hank Winchester tracked him down.

The man is seen in the video dragging a mattress from the business where he works and dumping it on a Detroit woman’s property.

The owner, Keisha, reached out to the Help Me Hank team when her security cameras caught the nearby liquor store employee illegally dumping.

When Local 4 first caught the man responsible he was wearing the same clothes as he was in the surveillance video. When he was first approached he made excuses but later admitted to his actions.

Later the store owner apologized, offered to have the mattress removed, and promised something like that would never happen again.