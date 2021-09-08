Partly Cloudy icon
76º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Help Me Hank

Illegal dumping: Man caught on surveillance video dragging mattress onto Detroit woman’s property

Property owner reached out to Help Me Hank team

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Help Me Hank, Detroit, Wayne County, News, Local, Local News, Illegal Dumping, Tracking Trash
Man caught on surveillance video dragging mattress onto Detroit woman’s property
Man caught on surveillance video dragging mattress onto Detroit woman’s property

DETROIT – After surveillance cameras captured a man illegally dumping in Detroit Local 4′s Hank Winchester tracked him down.

The man is seen in the video dragging a mattress from the business where he works and dumping it on a Detroit woman’s property.

The owner, Keisha, reached out to the Help Me Hank team when her security cameras caught the nearby liquor store employee illegally dumping.

When Local 4 first caught the man responsible he was wearing the same clothes as he was in the surveillance video. When he was first approached he made excuses but later admitted to his actions.

Later the store owner apologized, offered to have the mattress removed, and promised something like that would never happen again.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Hank Winchester is Local 4's Consumer Investigative Reporter and the head of WDIV's "Help Me Hank" Consumer Unit. He works to solve consumer complaints, reveal important recalls and track down thieves who have ripped off metro Detroiters.

email

twitter

instagram

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter