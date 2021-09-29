Partly Cloudy icon
62º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Help Me Hank

Frustrations continue for unemployment recipients in Michigan despite promises to fix system

Many residents still waiting for benefits

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Michigan Unemployment, Help Me Hank, News, Local, Local News, Unemployment, UIA, Unemployment System
Officials have promised to fix the unemployment system but unemployment recipients are still frustrated.
Officials have promised to fix the unemployment system but unemployment recipients are still frustrated.

DETROIT – The battle over unemployment benefits continues for thousands of Michigan residents who said they’re still owed money from the system.

Republicans in Michigan said they have a plan to improve the system, but will it be enough? Frustrated Michigan residents reached out to Local 4′s Hank Winchester.

Read: Complete Michigan unemployment coverage

Taras Tarnoweckyj said he is beyond annoyed with the unemployment agency. He is one of many who have reached out to Local 4 during the last year and a half.

Republican leaders revealed changes they want made to the system, including creating an outside agency that serves as a point of contact for people who need help. They also want to implement a 10-day time frame for the agency to make a determination on a claim. They also want another change in leadership.

Watch the video above for the full report.

Read: Complete Help Me Hank coverage

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Hank Winchester is Local 4's Consumer Investigative Reporter and the head of WDIV's "Help Me Hank" Consumer Unit. He works to solve consumer complaints, reveal important recalls and track down thieves who have ripped off metro Detroiters.

email

twitter

instagram

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter