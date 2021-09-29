Frustrations continue for unemployment recipients in Michigan despite promises to fix system

DETROIT – The battle over unemployment benefits continues for thousands of Michigan residents who said they’re still owed money from the system.
Republicans in Michigan said they have a plan to improve the system, but will it be enough? Frustrated Michigan residents reached out to Local 4′s Hank Winchester.
Taras Tarnoweckyj said he is beyond annoyed with the unemployment agency. He is one of many who have reached out to Local 4 during the last year and a half.
Republican leaders revealed changes they want made to the system, including creating an outside agency that serves as a point of contact for people who need help. They also want to implement a 10-day time frame for the agency to make a determination on a claim. They also want another change in leadership.
