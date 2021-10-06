Partly Cloudy icon
Help Me Hank

Scammers target Metro Detroit residents who were impacted by storms, flooding: Here’s what to watch out for

BBB says to ignore texts, links you don’t expect

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Help Me Hank, Scam, Scammers, Scams, Detroit, Wayne County, Department of Public Works, Trash, Trash Pickup, Storms, Metro Detroit Flooding
Thousands of Metro Detroiters dealt with storm-related problems over the summer. If you had to trash any big items, you could be the target of a new scam.
DETROIT – Scammers are targeting thousands in Metro Detroit who dealt with storm-related problems over the summer.

The thieves have been contacting residents via text message and making them think they could be forced to pay up for previous trash pick ups.

It’s just an elaborate scam to steal identities.

Many people reached out to Local 4′s Consumer Investigator Hank Winchester with their concerns after receiving the messages.

Many Metro Detroit residents put water damaged trash out on the curb this summer after severe flooding. There were extra trash pick ups all over Metro Detroit and thieves are trying to cash in on that.

The text is a complete scam. The scammers are trying to get people’s personal information to steal their identity.

Melanie Duquesnel, with the Better Business Bureau, said any links, texts and emails you don’t recognize should be ignored.

In Detroit, you can avoid fines by calling the Department of Public Works in and arranging for a special pick up.

If you receive a text warning you that you could be hit with fines because of storm-related trash, know that it’s a scam and something you should ignore.

