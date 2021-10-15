Online scams on the rise as we head into holiday shopping season

There’s a new scam targeting people who are already shopping for the holidays.

There’s a new scam targeting people who are already shopping for the holidays.

DETROIT – There’s a new scam targeting people who are already shopping for the holidays.

The Better Business Bureau revealed its top scams of the year in an effort to protect you online.

The holiday shopping season is already underway and that means scammers are also making their moves. It’s critical to shop safely online and known exactly what website you’re using. You can use a credit card instead of a debit card, as it offers more protection.

Beware of advertisements that offers unbelievable deals. It if seems too good to be true, it probably is.

You can report a scam to the Better Business Bureau’s official Scam Tracker here.

Watch the video above for the full report.

READ: More Help Me Hank coverage