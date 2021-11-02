43º

Help Me Hank

Michigan Election 2021: No major issues reported at polling locations across Metro Detroit

Low voter turnout reported

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

The turnout at the polls on Tuesday (Nov. 2) was somewhat low -- but absentee voters also still have to be factored in.

Consumer Investigator Hank Winchester has been traveling around Detroit, checking on polling locations to see if there have been any issues.

There were no major issues reported at any polling location. The only thing worth noting is the low voter turnout.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson also visited several polling locations and hopes more voters will come out before polls close.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

