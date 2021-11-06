Supply shortages: Consider buying these 4 items soon

Local 4's Hank Winchester looked into what you should buy before supply shortages hit.

DETROIT – This week Help Me Hank has been working to find solutions as the nation faces supply shortages and big shipping delays.

The supply shortages could impact everything from your Thanksgiving dinner to how you deal with winter weather.

Here are the four items you should be as soon as possible:

Snow shovels Sidewalk salt Turkey Firewood

The best way to to make sure you can purchase the items you need is to shop early. Supply chain issues and a lack of drivers to transport goods could have a big impact on seasonal items.

If you’re unable to get turkey this Thanksgiving you can considering adding different food options to the table.

Firewood may be in short supply this winter. It comes down to transportation issues.