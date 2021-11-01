Partly Cloudy icon
47º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Help Me Hank

Seeing shortages? Let us know in our Help Me Hank forum

Watch Local 4 all week long for full coverage from Hank Winchester

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Tags: Shortage Week, Help Me Hank, Shortages, Supply Chain, Business, Hank Winchester, Forums
Help Me Hank Shortage Week.
Help Me Hank Shortage Week. (WDIV)

We’ve heard from many of you about shortages and price increases you’re seeing at your local stores.

All this week, Help Me Hank will be covering stories about shortages and looking for answers to many of your questions. Last week, in our Help Me Hank Insider poll, more than 70% of you said you’ve seen a lot of shortages at your stores, and more than 60% said they were worried about it.

Talk to Help Me Hank 📢

⬇️ Use the comments section below to share what you’re seeing, report issues, share tips or ask Hank a question -- Hank will be keeping an eye on the comments and responded to some all week. ⬇️

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Hank Winchester is Local 4's Consumer Investigative Reporter and the head of WDIV's "Help Me Hank" Consumer Unit. He works to solve consumer complaints, reveal important recalls and track down thieves who have ripped off metro Detroiters.

email

twitter

instagram