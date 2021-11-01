Seeing shortages? Let us know in our Help Me Hank forum

We’ve heard from many of you about shortages and price increases you’re seeing at your local stores.

All this week, Help Me Hank will be covering stories about shortages and looking for answers to many of your questions. Last week, in our Help Me Hank Insider poll, more than 70% of you said you’ve seen a lot of shortages at your stores, and more than 60% said they were worried about it.

Talk to Help Me Hank 📢

⬇️ Use the comments section below to share what you’re seeing, report issues, share tips or ask Hank a question -- Hank will be keeping an eye on the comments and responded to some all week. ⬇️