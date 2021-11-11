Check the receipt: You may have paid an extra fee due to supply chain issues

Have you noticed an extra charge on your receipts lately?

DETROIT – You might not have noticed but there could be hidden fees buried in your sales receipt.

A viewer reached out to the Help Me Hank team after she noticed what’s listed as a “supply chain” charge. Local 4′s Hank Winchester looked into the charge to find out exactly what it means.

MJ from Chesterfield Township said she couldn’t believe her eyes when she studied her receipt after buying a gallon of paint. She was charged 4% for what Sherwin Williams calls a supply chain charge.

Company leadership released the following statement:

“The persistent and industry-wide raw material availability constraints and pricing inflation we have previously reported have worsened. We do not expect to see improvement supply or lower raw material pricing in our fourth quarter as anticipated.”

Ad

Sherwin Williams said the charge has been tacked onto all purchases since late September and will continue until the end of 2021.

Read: Complete Help Me Hank coverage