Help Me Hank Toy Test: Kids review this year’s hot toys

Parker and Avery Tomlin in Dearborn Heights and Finn, Aria and Charleigh Fitzpatrick in Brownstown Township participated in our virtual toy test. Help Me Hank delivered toys to their two homes to test and report back to him.

Monster Jam, Megalodon Monster Wash

Parker and Avery both liked this toy. It was easy to set up, required no batteries but did require a lot of water. Kids use use warm water to clean the compatible monster jam trucks and cold water to dirty them up again.

Avery said it was one of his favorite toys.

“We all found ourselves playing with the monster truck,” mom Zan Tomlin-Walker said.

She also recommended playing with this on a non-carpeted floor or outside because the water splashes.

We found this toy at Walmart for $24.97.

LOL Surprise Movie Magic Dolls

Parker received two of these dolls to try out. Both the ball and the doll change color with water and the dolls come with surprises including an outfit. While Parker had a little trouble getting one of the dolls to change color, she really liked the dolls. She used ice and the doll changed colors right away.

Parker and Avery incorporated playing with the dolls with the Monster Jam car wash too.

We purchased these dolls on Amazon for $10.99.

Got2Glow Fairy Finder by WowWee

The Fitzgerald children tested this toy. Aria really liked it as did Charleigh. The toy is a fairy-finer jar with more than 30 virtual fairies for kids to catch. You can say hello and they talk back.

Aria said she liked all the different ways she could get fairies in her finder including putting it upside down.

We found this toy at Walmart for $34.99.

Kinetic Sand Sandisfactory Set

The set comes with 4.5 pounds of kinetic sand in five different colors that is squeezable and moldable. It also comes with 10 different tools and molds for the children to use.

Finn, Aria and Charleigh all really enjoyed this toy. Their parents liked it too despite the mess.

“It made a massive mess. It took me probably four days to clean it up, but it came with a lot. There was a lot of sand and I think the kids played with them for longest. It allowed the greatest opportunity to be creative and play with things and play with each other,” Dustin Fitzgerald said.

We purchase this set on Amazon for $30.

Chuckle & Roar Pop It! The Original Take Anywhere Bubble Popping fidget and Sensory Game

The fidget trend is very popular this holiday season. We gave both families this toy to see how the kids liked playing with it.

Finn said he liked playing with it because it’s satisfying.

And that’s what the goal of the toy is, to mimic the satisfaction of popping bubble wrap.

Parker said she was kind of over it because she has so many already.

We purchased the Pop It! at Target for $7.99