There are some big deals to watch out for this Black Friday

DETROIT – Black Friday deals are being revealed right now and the Help Me Hank team has been watching for ways to save you big money.

It’s estimated that between Friday and Sunday consumers will spend somewhere between $36 billion to $40 billion in shopping.

That’s three big days of deals. It’s been extended because of all the competition with Cyber Monday. Retailers like Macy’s, Amazon, Target and Best Buy are offering the most bang for your buck. The deals will be spread over a few days, but doorbusters are still a thing early Friday morning.

While Friday will be big -- don’t forget about Small Business Saturday. It’s a chance for you to visit the local retailers in your community.

