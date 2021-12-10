What is causing lengthy mail delivery delays in Roseville?

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – People in Roseville said mail delivery has recently been especially slow and they’re worried -- especially as the holiday rush kicks into high gear.

Mail delays have been a huge problem during the COVID pandemic and there have been issues in many communities across Metro Detroit.

In this case, officials have said it’s about an employee shortage. If you are a Roseville resident with concerns you can go the post office and ask to speak with the manager, file a complaint online and keep a log of when mail is delivered and when it isn’t delivered.

