Want to return a gift? Here’s what to know and what to expect in stores, online

Having gift reciept is key

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Ken Haddad, Digital Special Projects

Expect another rush in stores for returning gifts. The biggest key? Know the policy and save that receipt.

Stores were packed for the holidays with Christmas shopping surging to a 17-year high, despite higher prices and the omicron variant.

“Sometimes retailers have a very short window they will accept returns,” said Laura Blankenship with the BBB. “For the holidays, sometimes they could be pop up shops, and they may not be around after the holidays.”

Some stores will only credit the credit card you used to buy something, or they will offer in-store credit. So having the gift receipt will make everything much easier.

Online returns present another challenge. If you have questions, try using the live chat feature on websites, because phone lines could be busy. And provide details on your order, including how you’d like to be refunded for the gift, or how you’d like to exchange it.

