Here’s how to file claim in Flint water crisis settlement

FLINT, Mich. – Wednesday is a big day for the people of Flint and those affected by the water crisis as the settlement process begins.

“The opening of the claims period marks an important part of the settlement process – and one step closer to providing monetary relief to those who have endured unimaginable hardship,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “I ask that registrants review the latest information to best understand how to file their claim.”

The total settlement is almost $650 million. Around 80% of that money will go to children and programs for children. Adults and businesses who were impacted will receive the remaining amount.

People can file online or by mail and a hotline has been established for those who need assistance or have questions.

How to file a claim:

Visit the official Flint water settlement website here.

A help line Is available at 800-493-1754 on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. It’s also available Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. through 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Claims must be filed by May 12.

The Flint water crisis started in 2014 when city leaders at the time made the switch to Flint River water.

Soon after the switch, people complained the water tasted and looked off. They were right. The water was contaminated and toxic and while the source was eventually changed, the damage had been done.

Many people in Flint still rely on bottled water and the pipe replacement program is underway but was impacted by the COVID pandemic.

