Have you noticed grocery supply shortages in your area?

DETROIT – If you’ve been to the grocery store in the past week or so you’ve probably noticed the bare shelves.

Everything from meat and dairy products to empty freezers in the frozen food aisle, things seem to be in short supply. These days even after we’re told progress was being made to ease the supply chain shortages.

There are empty shelves all over Metro Detroit. Brittany Jones is a Shipt shopper and said it’s a big problem Downriver.

“I know frozen is wiped out; Eggo, breakfast foods, cheeses, cream cheese, salad section empty,” she said. “It’s just sad.”

Many people who can’t get to the stores rely on delivery orders and customers aren’t able to get what they want because of the shortages.

She is also losing losing income because Shipt orders have slowed down.