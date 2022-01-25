12º

Meijer offers free N95 masks to customers at store entrances

Masks available at all Midwest stores

Ken Haddad, Digital Special Projects

Meijer store. (Hand-out, Meijer)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.Meijer says it’s now offering free N95 masks to customers when they enter any store in the Midwest region.

Meijer said it has received an estimated 3 million masks, which have been made available for no charge to any customer who needs them.

The N95 masks will be in boxes set on a table near the Meijer Greeter stand of the grocery entrance. The Greeter, who will be wearing gloves, will place the N95 masks in piles of three for the customers to take.

The masks are delivered as part of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services’ free mask program.

Meijer continues to administer COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters, to eligible individuals. To date, the retailer has administered more than 2.8 million doses.

