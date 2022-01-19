Meijer plans to cut carbon emissions by 50% by 2025

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Meijer is pledging to reduce its absolute carbon emissions by 50 percent by 2025.

The retailer announced Tuesday it plans to cut carbon emissions “faster than what science suggests is necessary” and plans to reduce absolute carbon emissions by 50 percent by 2025.

“At Meijer, we believe in taking responsibility for the well-being of the world around us,” Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes said. “We are reducing carbon emissions not only because it makes good business sense, but because it aligns with our values and mission of enriching lives in the communities we serve.”

To meet this commitment, Meijer said it will build on existing energy and fleet efficiency programs by adding more renewable energy procurement and piloting new innovative technologies, such as energy-saving geothermal projects for refrigeration next year.

“Meijer has a longstanding commitment to environmental stewardship that leads back decades to when Fred Meijer spoke at the first Earth Day celebration in Grand Rapids in 1970,” said Vik Srinivasan, Senior Vice President of Properties and Real Estate. “We strive to be a good neighbor, which isn’t just about serving our communities today. It’s also about protecting our planet for tomorrow, and that’s more important than ever.”

Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 258 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.