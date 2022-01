You can call 866-500-0017 to make an in-person appointment with the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency. For more help: https://www.clickondetroit.com/consumer/help-me-hank/

I know so many of you have struggled to speak with a real person at the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency.

What’s the best way to reach someone?

Call: 866-500-0017

You can also make an in-person appointment in Detroit and Sterling Heights.

If you go online, you can use the improved Ask Ava chat feature.

Michigan UIA resources:

