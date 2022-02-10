Inflation highest since 1982 and Metro Detroit shoppers are feeling the impact

The cost of everything seems to be going up and fast. Everything from Amazon Prime to gas prices are rising. For people living paycheck to paycheck, the increase hurts. Inflation hasn’t been this high since 1982. Shoppers at a Meijer in Detroit spoke with Local 4 and shared how inflation has been impacting them.

DETROIT – The cost of everything seems to be going up and fast.

Everything from Amazon Prime to gas prices are rising. For people living paycheck to paycheck, the increase hurts.

Inflation hasn’t been this high since 1982. Shoppers at a Meijer in Detroit spoke with Local 4 and shared how inflation has been impacting them.

The Consumer Price Index jumped in January, driving up inflation by 7.5%. Experts aren’t surprised.

Rep. Debbie Dingell tracks food prices in Metro Detroit, shares results on social media

The cost of everything from food to toiletries is up, and it may stay that way for a while. A Michigan Congresswoman says she’s feeling the pinch too, and she’s tracking prices in the area.

In the past year, grocery prices have seen the largest increase in more than a decade.

It’s mostly because of inflation and supply chain issues and its getting the attention of lawmakers from Michigan. Milk, fruits, and vegetables are up about 4%.

