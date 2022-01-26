Rep. Debbie Dingell tracks food prices in Metro Detroit, shares results on social media

It impacts everyone, and you've probably noticed it cutting into your budget. The cost of everything from food to toiletries is up, and it may stay that way for a while. A Michigan Congresswoman says she's feeling the pinch too, and she's tracking prices in the area.

DETROIT – The cost of everything from food to toiletries is up, and it may stay that way for a while. A Michigan Congresswoman says she’s feeling the pinch too, and she’s tracking prices in the area.

In the past year, grocery prices have seen the largest increase in more than a decade.

It’s mostly because of inflation and supply chain issues and its getting the attention of lawmakers from Michigan. Milk, fruits, and vegetables are up about 4%.

It’s inflation everyone can see and feel it.

Ad

“It is high everywhere,” said shopper Godfrey Bridges.

Food prices are already up from 2% to 20% in January and Alexis Corwell sees those increases in just about every store aisle.

“Bread, milk, butter, meat, chicken, and beef,” Corwell said.

She’s trying to keep her food bill under control.

“Coupons, it is all about coupons,” Corwell said.

“Everything is creeping up,” said Eunice Platt. “When you go into the store, and you know what it used to cost compared to what it cost now, money is not going far now,” Platt said.

Platt is only buying store brands and only buying exactly what she needs.

“I was stunned at why my grocery bill was,” said Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, 12th District of Michigan; She shops at the same grocery store in Dearborn every week. “(My bill) was $100 more than usual. Inflation is real.”

Ad

When Dingell shops, she’s posting prices on her Instagram and Facebook pages.

Dingell says getting a handle on inflation and high food prices must become a priority in Washington.

“I am pushing our leadership very hard to address the semiconductor chips and supply chain issue,” Dingell said.