Livonia woman targeted by scammers while trying to purchase puppy

LIVONIA, Mich. – One of the biggest scams Local 4 has seen during the pandemic is pet scams.

Kathy from Livonia was targeted by scammers. She said she saw a dog online and had to have him. She sent money to the scammer via Google Pay and now she’s out her money and will not get a dog.

Kathy did not talk to a person who was familiar with the breeder and never saw the dog in person. She is not the only person who has been scammed this way.

Pet scams are booming right now and you need to be aware. Never send money without seeing the dog and be sure to check the breeder’s references. If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

