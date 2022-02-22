Tax forms for Michigan unemployment claimants now available online

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2020, file photo, a W-4 form is viewed in New York. The IRS will delay the traditional April 15 tax filing due date until May 17, 2021, to cope with added duties and provide Americans more flexibility. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)

Michigan residents waiting for their tax forms from the Michigan Unemployment Agency can now get them online.

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) announced today that claimants may now view or download their 1099-G tax statements through the Michigan Web Account Manager (MiWAM).

UIA has posted the tax forms to the accounts of all claimants, even those who did not choose the option to receive their 1099-G electronically. For those who chose to receive a paper copy of their 1099-G, UIA this week began mailing paper copies of the tax form.

The 1099-G or “Certain Government Payments” statements are prepared annually by UIA and report the amount received in unemployment benefits and tax withheld. Individuals who received unemployment benefits in 2021 will need the 1099-G form to complete federal and state tax returns.

More than 1.2 million 1099-G forms will be generated this year. Unemployment insurance claimants were notified late last month that additional processing time was necessary to ensure that information on the 1099-Gs is correct so claimants have the most accurate information when completing their federal and state tax returns.

To access the 1099-G electronically:

Log into MiWAM.

Click on the “I Want To” heading.

Click on the “1099-G” link.

Click on the 1099-G letter for the 2021 tax year.

For more information on how to download or read the form, visit UIA’s Your 1099-G Tax Form webpage.

If a claimant feels that their 1099-G is incorrect, they may request a revised form by downloading and submitting Form UIA 1920, Request for Form 1099-G.

If you received a 1099-G form, but did not apply for unemployment benefits last year, you may be the victim of identity theft. If you suspect that to be the case, click on the Report Fraud or Identity Theft link at Michigan.gov/UIA and fill out Form 6349, Statement of Identity Theft.