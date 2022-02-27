Tax Help 4 You: Your guide to tax season FAQs, helpful links for federal, state filings

Tax season is upon us, and you probably have some questions about filing this year. We’ve got you covered.

Help Me Hank is hosting an event to offer free help with your taxes: Tax Help 4 You, on Monday, Feb. 28. We’ll have a phone bank with experts available to take your call from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Call: 248-267-3716 -- the Michigan Association of CPAs will be on hand to answer your questions! Phone bank is open from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.

We also asked about questions you had on ClickOnDetroit last week. Here are some of the most common tax questions we received and answers from the IRS.

How do I tell the IRS my address changed?

If you filed a joint return and are still residing with the same spouse, both you and your spouse should provide your names, social security numbers, new address and signatures on the form or statement.

If you filed a joint return and you now have separate addresses, each of you should notify us of your new, separate addresses.

There are several ways to tell us your address has changed:

Tell them in person or by telephone. Please have ready your:

full name

new address

old address

date of birth

Social Security number, ITIN or EIN

The IRS may request additional information to verify your identity.

IRS Forms: Use Form 8822, Change of Address or Form 8822-B, Change of Address or Responsible Party - Business

Tax return: Use your new address when you file

Is there an age limit on claiming my child as a dependent?

To claim your child as your dependent, your child must meet either the qualifying child test or the qualifying relative test:

To meet the qualifying child test , your child must be younger than you and either younger than 19 years old or be a “student” younger than 24 years old as of the end of the calendar year.

There’s no age limit if your child is “permanently and totally disabled” or meets the qualifying relative test.

In addition to meeting the qualifying child or qualifying relative test, you can claim that person as a dependent only if these three tests are met:

Dependent taxpayer test

Citizen or resident test, and

Joint return test

Can I get a transcript or copy of Form W-2, Wage and Tax Statements from the IRS?

Yes, but an actual copy of your Form W-2 is only available if you submitted it with a paper tax return:

Transcript

Copy

If you e-filed your tax return or you didn’t attach your Form W-2 to your paper return, then use one of the transcript options above. Otherwise, you’ll need to contact your employer or SSA for a copy.

The quickest way to obtain a copy of your current year Form W-2 is through your employer. Your employer first submits Form W-2 to SSA; after SSA processes it, they transmit the federal tax information to the IRS.

If you can’t get your Form W-2 from your employer and you previously attached it to your paper tax return, you can order a copy of the entire return from the IRS for a fee. Complete and mail Form 4506, Request for Copy of Tax Return along with the required fee. Allow 75 calendar days for us to process your request. We will waive the fee for taxpayers impacted by a federally declared disaster or a significant fire. (For more information, see Publication 2194, Disaster Resource Guide for Individuals and Businesses PDF.)

How do I get my original AGI if I can’t locate my prior year return?

If you can’t locate your prior year tax return, go to our IRS - Obtain Copy of Tax Return FAQ.

What documents do I need if I have a mortgage?

Your mortgage company should send you Form 1098 which reports the mortgage interest you paid.

What documents do I need if I am self-employed?

You will need to file a Schedule C using IRS Form 1040. Depending on your type of business and where you conduct business, there may be other forms you will need. You may also need to make quarterly estimated payments by filing Form 1040-ES, Estimated Tax for Individuals.

Can my spouse and I file our tax return together if we are legally separated and not divorced?

If your divorce is not final, you may choose to file married filing jointly. Just note, that you and your spouse are responsible for the tax bill and any future audits.

