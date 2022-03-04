Want to assist Ukraine relief efforts? Here’s how to safely donate

Help for the people of Ukraine. There are many charitable organizations but also scammers looking to take advantage of your generosity. Our Consumer Investigator Help Me Hank, Hank Winchester joins us with more on how to give safely and securely.

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. – There are many charitable organizations looking to help the people of Ukraine -- but scammers are also trying to take advantage of the generosity.

The images coming out of Ukraine show how children are being affected and how families are being torn apart. Metro Detroit residents want to help but before you do there are some steps you should take to make sure your money isn’t stolen by scammers.

The Better Business Bureau wants people to know to only donate to established and reputable organizations. UNICEF and the Red Cross are dealing with scammers who created similar websites.

Click here to see a list of nationally-soliciting charities that have been accredited by the BBB.

Drop donations off in Hamtramck warehouse

Donations of clothing, sleeping bags, non-perishable food items can be dropped off at 13400 Girardin Street in Hamtramck on Saturday (March 5) from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m.