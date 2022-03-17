49º

How long have you waited on hold for customer service?

Hank Winchester’s issue took 2.5 hours to resolve

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

It’s something many people are familiar with -- sitting on hold, waiting to talk to customer service. Those wait times seem to only be getting longer. Local 4′s Consumer Investigator had to make a call to Delta Airline’s customer service and he waited on the phone for two hours. Major companies are struggling to find qualified people to answer questions. What’s the best thing you can do when you have to wait to get ahold of someone?

On Wednesday (March 16), Hank Winchester tried to book a flight online but his credit on the airline couldn’t be applied to the ticket. He had to call. He said he expected a long wait time, but nothing that long.

He said he went through the emotions of anger, frustration and concern that he might hit the wrong button and accidentally end the call.

Finally, after two and a half hours and conversations with three different representatives -- his issue was resolved.

David Fishman with Cadillac Travel said airlines, energy companies and even your local salon are short staffed. It’s up to you to find the best way to connect with them. Try Twitter, Instagram or just going to the business in person.

