Michigan AG warns about most popular scams right now

Tax, pet scams top list of concerns

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

We're teaming up with Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel to explain the biggest scams affecting Michiganders right now, and how you can avoid them.

Both the Help Me Hank team and Nessel’s office are always investigating scams and ways that you can keep yourself and your money safe. Fraudsters are often working to obtain your personal information, your money or both.

Some of the biggest scams you should be aware of right now include:

  • Tax scams,
  • Pet scams,
  • Email and phishing scams, and
  • Online shopping scams.

Watch the video report above to learn more about the scams and how to protect yourself.

About the Author:

Hank Winchester is Local 4's Consumer Investigative Reporter and the head of WDIV's "Help Me Hank" Consumer Unit. He works to solve consumer complaints, reveal important recalls and track down thieves who have ripped off metro Detroiters.

