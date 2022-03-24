Michigan AG warns about most popular scams right now

We're teaming up with Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel to explain the biggest scams affecting Michiganders right now, and how you can avoid them.

It seems like scammers are after your money now more than ever. That’s why we’re teaming up with Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel to help keep you informed about the most popular scams happening right now.

Both the Help Me Hank team and Nessel’s office are always investigating scams and ways that you can keep yourself and your money safe. Fraudsters are often working to obtain your personal information, your money or both.

Some of the biggest scams you should be aware of right now include:

Tax scams,

Pet scams,

Email and phishing scams, and

Online shopping scams.

Watch the video report above to learn more about the scams and how to protect yourself.

