AAA: Michigan gas prices continue to tick down, but remain near record-highs

Michigan gas prices continued to tick down slightly after setting a new record of $4.26 per gallon earlier this month. But prices remain near that record high.

AAA reports gas prices in Michigan decreased 2 cents compared to a week ago. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $4.14 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 64 cents more than this time last month and $1.47 more than this time last year.

Motorists are paying an average of $62 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; an increase of about $11 from when prices were their highest last November.

“Michigan drivers saw a slight decline in gas prices despite an increase in crude oil prices,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “If oil prices continue to rise, pump prices will likely follow suit, reversing from the current downward trend.”

Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price increased slightly. Metro Detroit’s current average is $4.19 per gallon, about 1 cent more than last week’s average and $1.47 more than this same time last year.

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

You can use the map below to track average gas prices in Michigan by county, updated daily with AAA data: