Former owner of toxic building in Madison Heights no longer allowed inside

Gayer Sayers loses court battle

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

The battle over the toxic green ooze site in Madison Heights is heating up. There was tension in the courtroom on Wednesday as Gary Sayers and the city squared off. Sayers is the man responsible for the toxic green ooze that drained out of his building onto I-696.

Sayers wants inside to get some of his belongings, the city said no. The city argued that the demolition work needs to move forward.

The judge made it clear that the city won. The demolition can move forward and Sayers is no longer allowed on the site.

His fight for the building and the contents inside has come to an end.

