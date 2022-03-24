Discolored water along I-696 near green ooze site in Madison Heights not cause for concern, state says

There are new questions surrounding the green ooze site along I-696 in Madison Heights. Drivers have been reporting seeing discolored water on the street, especially after it rains. They were concerned that what they were seeing could be toxic. Local 4′s Hank Winchester contacted the state and was told the substance is groundwater that has picked up iron oxides (rust) from the chemical processes used to neutralize contaminants in the water as part of the remediation process.

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – There are new questions surrounding the green ooze site along I-696 in Madison Heights.

Drivers have been reporting seeing discolored water on the street, especially after it rains. They were concerned that what they were seeing could be toxic.

Local 4′s Hank Winchester contacted the state and was told the substance is groundwater that has picked up iron oxides (rust) from the chemical processes used to neutralize contaminants in the water as part of the remediation process.

The state said the water is not toxic or harmful to humans or the environment.

Two monitoring wells intersect with the flow of groundwater in the embankment. Those wells are routinely tested. All results have been well below action criteria for contaminants of concern, officials said.

