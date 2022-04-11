AAA: Average Metro Detroit gas price drops below $4 mark

Michigan gas prices continued to tick down slightly after setting a new record of $4.26 per gallon last month. But prices remain near $4 in most areas.

AAA Michigan reports gas prices in Michigan decreased 9 cents compared to last week. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.95 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 31 cents less than this time last month but still $1.16 more than this time last year.

Motorists are paying an average of $59 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; an increase of about $8 from when prices were their highest last November.

“Motorists are seeing some slight relief at the pump as Michigan gas prices fell below $4 a gallon for the first time in almost five weeks,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “If crude oil prices continue to decline, it’s likely that pump prices will follow suit.”

Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price decreased. Metro Detroit’s current average is $3.99 per gallon. This price is 11 cents less than last week’s average but still $1.16 more than this same time last year.

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

Enroll in savings programs. Click here for more information on ways AAA Members can save.

You can use the map below to track average gas prices in Michigan by county, updated daily with AAA data: