47º

Help Me Hank

Michigan lawmakers introduce bill to require power companies to issue refunds when the power goes out

Bill would require refunds, improvements to system

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Lansing, Ingham County, News, Local, Local News, DTE Energy, Power, Utility, Power Companies, Utility Companies, Lawmakers, Bill, Bills, Energy
A new bill introduced in Lansing is looking to hold power companies accountable. In response to the widespread power outages seen over the past few years, the bill would require refunds to customers and improvements to the system.

LANSING, Mich. – A new bill introduced in Lansing is looking to hold power companies accountable when the power goes out.

The bill is in response to widespread power outages seen over the past few years. The bill would require refunds to customers and improvements to the system.

Detroit resident Gino Bonucci still remembers the wild weather last summer that left him in the dark for days. His neighbor also lost power and money when everything in the fridge went bad.

Now, some lawmakers are working to make sure the utility companies are held accountable and required to automatically pay customers when an outage impacts them.

DTE Energy released a statement, which reads, in part:

“The proposed bill is unnecessary. The Michigan Public Service Commission has already conducted a thorough review, with input from all interested parties, and issued orders last month approving new service quality and technical standards including compensation and automatic credits for customers experiencing an outage.”

Have a news tip? To reach Help Me Hank, call 313-634-WDIV (313-634-9348) or email at helpmehank@wdiv.com.

Read: Complete Help Me Hank coverage

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Hank Winchester is Local 4's Consumer Investigative Reporter and the head of WDIV's "Help Me Hank" Consumer Unit. He works to solve consumer complaints, reveal important recalls and track down thieves who have ripped off metro Detroiters.

email

twitter

instagram

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter