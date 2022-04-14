Michigan lawmakers introduce bill to require power companies to issue refunds when the power goes out

A new bill introduced in Lansing is looking to hold power companies accountable. In response to the widespread power outages seen over the past few years, the bill would require refunds to customers and improvements to the system.

LANSING, Mich. – A new bill introduced in Lansing is looking to hold power companies accountable when the power goes out.

The bill is in response to widespread power outages seen over the past few years. The bill would require refunds to customers and improvements to the system.

Detroit resident Gino Bonucci still remembers the wild weather last summer that left him in the dark for days. His neighbor also lost power and money when everything in the fridge went bad.

Now, some lawmakers are working to make sure the utility companies are held accountable and required to automatically pay customers when an outage impacts them.

DTE Energy released a statement, which reads, in part:

“The proposed bill is unnecessary. The Michigan Public Service Commission has already conducted a thorough review, with input from all interested parties, and issued orders last month approving new service quality and technical standards including compensation and automatic credits for customers experiencing an outage.”

