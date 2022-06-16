Baby formula production at Abbott’s Michigan plant delayed for a few weeks due to flooding

The Abbott baby formula plant on the west side of Michigan has been forced to shut down just days after it finally reopened. This time, it was a major storm that caused huge problems for the nation’s largest producer of baby formula. Heavy rain overwhelmed the nearby stormwater system causing flooding inside the facility, bringing production to a halt.

“This will likely delay production and distribution of new product for at least a few weeks. Right now, we are working to repair the damage and get back online,” a spokesperson for the plant said.

An inspection that found unsanitary conditions throughout the facility triggered a massive recall. The plant was forced to shut down for four months. Production had resumed on June 4.

