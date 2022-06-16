92º

Baby formula production at Abbott’s Michigan plant delayed for a few weeks due to flooding

‘We are working to repair the damage and get back online’

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

STURGIS, Mich. – The Abbott baby formula plant on the west side of Michigan has been forced to shut down just days after it finally reopened.

This time, it was a major storm that caused huge problems for the nation’s largest producer of baby formula. Heavy rain overwhelmed the nearby stormwater system causing flooding inside the facility, bringing production to a halt.

“This will likely delay production and distribution of new product for at least a few weeks. Right now, we are working to repair the damage and get back online,” a spokesperson for the plant said.

An inspection that found unsanitary conditions throughout the facility triggered a massive recall. The plant was forced to shut down for four months. Production had resumed on June 4.

