Abbott stops baby formula production at Sturgis Plant

Officials say the shutdown will likely delay the production and distribution of new products for a few weeks

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

STURGIS, Mich. – The Abbott Baby Formula Plant in West Michigan says they had to stop production earlier this week due to severe weather that impacted the area.

The company says it will have to stop formula production again until they clean and re-sanitize the plant.

Officials say the shutdown will likely delay the production and distribution of new products for a few weeks, but the FDA says they have more than enough products to meet the current demand.

Dr. Robery M. Califf posted to his Twitter account that he spoke to the CEO tonight, and they discussed their shared desire to get the facility up and running again as quickly as possible.

