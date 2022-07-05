Help Me Hank blog: Why I’m putting airlines to the test

Hey everyone!

Concerned about flying? You’re not alone. I’ve heard from soooo many of you upset and angered about last minute cancellations and delays. I know it can be frustrating. My husband’s return flight home from a work trip recently was canceled last minute. He got home 24 hours later but we’re still waiting on his luggage.

What is going on? A lot of this is tied to scheduling, staffing issues and pandemic-related problems.

So, Wednesday we’re putting the airlines to the test. We’re flying to a very popular destination for Detroiters... Orlando!

Orlando is always a hot spot. I flew there with the family earlier this year and thankfully didn’t experience any issues. I did fly to Florida one other time and just dealt with a 3-hour delay. It happens sometimes, right? No biggie. I spent the extra time just working from DTW.

Our goal to show you what it’s really like to travel now… what can you learn from any problems we encounter? We’re all in this together, right?

Here’s a look at our coverage plan for Wednesday on-air, online and on Local4+:

Help Me Hank Travel Test

6:30 a.m. : The test begins

7:30 a.m. : Security & boarding

8 a.m. : Jason Carr Live inside Metro Airport

Noon: Arrive in Orlando

4 p.m. : Checking-in

5 p.m. : The travel experience