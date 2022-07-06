Help Me Hank’s travel test live updates

8:17am update:

And, we’re off!

We got to DTW around 6 a.m. The airport was not busy, however, we noticed around 12 delays and cancellations. Our flight to Orlando was on-time and right now I’m walking onto the plane.

We talked with many at the gate and people arrived early. One family got here at 5 a.m. They were worried about any issues and wanted to be prepared and flexible. That is really the key.

I’ll admit, I didn’t really sleep last night.. kind of on fumes, but hey it happens, right? I hope to catch a few zzz’s on the flight and then I will see you on Local 4 News at Noon.

Side note…made my first appearances this a.m. on Local4+ and on the Jason Carr Live show. Very cool.

See you soon in sunny Orlando!

Hank

Local 4's Hank Winchester at Detroit Metro Airport on July 6, 2022. (WDIV)

Delta desk at Detroit Metro Airport. (WDIV)