Help Me Hank’s travel test live updates

8:17am update:
And, we’re off!
We got to DTW around 6 a.m. The airport was not busy, however, we noticed around 12 delays and cancellations. Our flight to Orlando was on-time and right now I’m walking onto the plane.
We talked with many at the gate and people arrived early. One family got here at 5 a.m. They were worried about any issues and wanted to be prepared and flexible. That is really the key.
I’ll admit, I didn’t really sleep last night.. kind of on fumes, but hey it happens, right? I hope to catch a few zzz’s on the flight and then I will see you on Local 4 News at Noon.
Side note…made my first appearances this a.m. on Local4+ and on the Jason Carr Live show. Very cool.
See you soon in sunny Orlando!
Hank