AAA: Michigan gas prices down 14 cents from last week, 41 cents from last month

Michigan gas prices ticked down about 14 cents from last week, dropping below the $5 per gallon mark.

AAA reports Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $4.81 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 41 cents less than this time last month but still $1.63 more than this time last year.

Motorists are paying an average of $72 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; an increase of about $21 from when prices were their highest last November.

“Michigan motorists continue to see falling gas prices across the state,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “While demand increased prior to the 4th of July, falling oil prices have helped contribute to lower pump prices.”

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

