Michigan issues 7,300 waivers, $2.4M in refunds for unemployment overpayment

Michigan’s unemployment agency announced another round of waivers and refunds for filers who were overpaid and asked to pay back the overpayment.

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) announced that it has issued waivers to approximately 7,300 state and federal COVID-19 jobless claims from workers in Michigan. The UIA waived the repayment of more than $53.2 million in benefits that were received by claimants, providing much needed relief for Michiganders.

In addition, approximately $2.4 million will be refunded to claimants who were paying back benefits received or applied toward overpayments not covered by the waivers.

Claimants who receive waivers were sent a message in their Michigan Web Account Manager (MiWAM) online accounts. Letters will also be mailed to the address on file confirming the MiWAM notification. There is no application process.

Ad

“We’re not finished providing substantial relief to Michigan workers,” said UIA Director Julia Dale. “The waivers provide fresh hope for Michiganders who faced paying back the federal government for benefits they received based on frequently shifting federal and state program rules. Over the past three months, we have waived more than $484.2 million on 62,300 claims. This latest round of waivers adds to our robust work to reform the agency and get money back to Michiganders, while also cracking down on fraud and abuse and holding bad actors accountable at every turn.”

Previous: 55,000 Michiganders won’t have to pay back $431 million in improperly awarded unemployment benefits

The waivers will apply to state and federal benefits that claimants received between March 15, 2020, and May 30, 2021, under a state jobless claim, extended benefits, or Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC).

Ad

Workers with questions about overpayment waivers can go to Michigan.gov/UIA and click on the Schedule an Appointment link to set up an in-person, phone or online meeting with a trained staff member. Convenient times and dates are available. Claimants can also call UIA’s Customer Service at 1-866-500-0017.

Since July 2021, the UIA has waived over $4.35 billion in overpayment debt related to federal pandemic jobless benefits programs on more than 407,300 claims. The agency expects more rounds in the future.