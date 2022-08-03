77º

WEATHER ALERT

Help Me Hank

Explanation on why some election results were delayed during the Michigan Primary Election

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Tags: Michigan Primary Election, Michigan Election, Election Results, Elections, Local Elections, Tracey Wimmer, Jocelyn Benson
As election results trickled in last night, some voters noticed that Michigan counties took longer than usual to post results.

As election results trickled in last night, some voters noticed that Michigan counties took longer than usual to post results.

Because of the delays, there are concerns about November’s election.

Help Me Hank speaks with Tracey Wimmer, the director of media relations for Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, to break down what voters can expect for the next election.

Watch the video in the player above to learn more.

Other election news

Michigan Primary Election: Find 2022 election results here

Michigan SOS explains delays in primary election results in Wayne County, other areas

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Hank Winchester is Local 4's Consumer Investigative Reporter and the head of WDIV's "Help Me Hank" Consumer Unit. He works to solve consumer complaints, reveal important recalls and track down thieves who have ripped off metro Detroiters.

email

twitter

instagram