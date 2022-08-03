Explanation on why some election results were delayed during the Michigan Primary Election

As election results trickled in last night, some voters noticed that Michigan counties took longer than usual to post results.

Because of the delays, there are concerns about November’s election.

Help Me Hank speaks with Tracey Wimmer, the director of media relations for Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, to break down what voters can expect for the next election.

