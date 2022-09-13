Murphy beds sold on Amazon, Wayfair, more recalled over serious impact, crush hazards

Murphy beds sold under several brands by several retailers -- including Amazon, Wayfair and Overstock -- have been recalled as of Sept. 28, 2022, due to serious impact and crush hazards. Photo from the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Murphy beds sold by several retailers including Amazon, Wayfair and Overstock are being recalled because they can become detached, posing serious dangers to consumers.

Four brands of Murphy beds -- a style of bed that stores vertically against the wall and can be pulled down to a normal bed position -- have been recalled as of Sept. 8 because they can “break or detach from the wall and fall onto those nearby, posing serious impact and crush hazards,” according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

About 8,200 of the recalled beds were sold online nationwide from a variety of retailers from February 2014 through May 2022, and cost between $1,200 and $1,500. The recall includes full-sized and queen-sized Murphy beds, which were sold in five colors: white, rustic gray, espresso, cinnamon and tuxedo.

Impacted brands include:

Ivy Bronx

Orren Ellis

Stellar Home Furniture

Wade Logan

Recalled beds were sold by the following stores:

Amazon

Wayfair

Overstock

Cymax

AllModern

Wal-Mart

The following models are included in the recall:

S214 -- double bed, doors installed vertically

S215 -- queen bed, doors installed vertically

S234 -- double bed, doors installed horizontally

S235 -- queen bed, doors installed horizontally

Customers who purchased a recalled Murphy bed are urged to stop using the bed and contact the manufacturer, Cyme Tech, to schedule a free inspection and repair of the bed. According to the CPSC, more than 146 reports have been made about the beds falling or breaking, with 62 injuries -- including broken bones, concussions and more -- reported.

Photos of some of the products can be found below.

Consumers can contact Cyme Tech at the toll free number 833-408-0501 between 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday. They can also be emailed at murphybed@realtimeresults.net.

Click here to see the entire recall.

