City clears problematic blight next to Southwest Detroit church

The city has cleaned up blight next to a church on Detroit's southwest side.

The city of Detroit cleared blight next to Holy Cross Hungarian Church on the Southwest side this week.

The collection of trash, dirt, and debris of a burned down house was finally hauled away. Holy Cross officials reached out to Help Me Hank for assistance to remove the eyesore that neighbored their place of worship.

“This is a property of the city and of course we need to keep this for safety, for everybody,” says Father Barnabas Kiss. Father Kiss is the one who reached out to Hank to get help restoring the area.

Detroit had work underway to take care of the issue. Now this collapsed home is removed from this Southwest Detroit community.

This neighborhood is relieved and grateful. Paula Jerzy, a member of the Holy Cross Church, came to see the city was taking care of the situation.

“I saw them digging the remains of the burned-out house and all the debris cleaned up back there, it’s amazing.”

If you need a story to be investigated you can call 313-634-9348, or email HelpMeHank@wdiv.com