Abbott issues voluntary recall of baby formula, possibly spoiled liquid products

Abbott announced Friday that they would be voluntarily recalling certain lots of liquid baby formula products due to possible spoilage.

Abbott has issued a voluntary recall of certain lots of 2 fl oz/59 ml bottles of ready-to-feed liquid products.

According to the company, a small percentage of bottles in the recalled lots have bottle caps that may not have been sealed properly which could result in the product spoiling.

If the spoiled formula is consumed, gastrointestinal symptoms such as diarrhea and vomiting could occur.

These products were manufactured at the company’s Columbus, Ohio manufacturing facility and were distributed primarily to hospitals, doctor’s offices, distributors, and some retailers in the U.S.

If you have a product included in the recall, do not use the product.

A complete list of lot numbers can be found below.